Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.17

Shares of Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €7.17 ($7.17) and traded as high as €8.44 ($8.44). Commerzbank shares last traded at €8.33 ($8.33), with a volume of 6,805,889 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($7.50) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.00) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.00) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Warburg Research set a €8.20 ($8.20) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.70 ($9.70) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €7.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is €7.17.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.