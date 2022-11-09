Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.82

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.82 and traded as high as C$5.31. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at C$5.24, with a volume of 18,477 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays lowered Computer Modelling Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.82. The company has a market cap of C$420.96 million and a P/E ratio of 22.78.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group ( TSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.11 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.