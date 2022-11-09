Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) PT Lowered to C$2,250.00

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2,450.00 to C$2,250.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Constellation Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of Constellation Software stock opened at $1,416.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of $1,280.00 and a 1 year high of $1,919.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,430.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,510.43.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

