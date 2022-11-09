CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Price Performance
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.45. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $5.14.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.63%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.