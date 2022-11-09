CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.45. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $5.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.63%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. ( NYSE:CORR Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

