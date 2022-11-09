CorMedix (CRMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect CorMedix to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 25,202.44% and a negative return on equity of 48.87%. On average, analysts expect CorMedix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CorMedix Stock Performance

CRMD stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $123.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.27. CorMedix has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $8.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorMedix

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of CorMedix from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CorMedix from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CorMedix from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRMD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CorMedix by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 30.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

