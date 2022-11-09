Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) PT Raised to $76.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.53.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA opened at $67.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.97. Corteva has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $68.43.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 106.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 57.9% in the second quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

