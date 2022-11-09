Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.65

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.65 and traded as low as $1.65. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 1,000 shares.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC cut Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Corus Entertainment to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.52.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $324.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.
