Coterra Energy (CTRA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Coterra Energy (NYSE: CTRA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/7/2022 – Coterra Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

10/25/2022 – Coterra Energy is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Coterra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $42.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Coterra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $43.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Coterra Energy is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Coterra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/21/2022 – Coterra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $36.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.23.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

