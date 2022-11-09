Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $29.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.23. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.59.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

