CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.58. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 51,674 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CPI Aerostructures from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 45.4% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 36.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 41.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 37,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.