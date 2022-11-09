CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.58. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 51,674 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet upgraded CPI Aerostructures from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.
CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures
CPI Aerostructures Company Profile
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
