Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) to Neutral

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $69.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $76.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on D. Wolfe Research lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $62.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $88.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

