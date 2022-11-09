Credit Suisse Group Increases Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $140.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $119.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s previous close.

ANET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $129.11 on Monday. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The firm has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.97 and its 200-day moving average is $110.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $49,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,125.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $2,186,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $49,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,125.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,061 shares of company stock valued at $8,883,936. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 24.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 17.0% in the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 186,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,010,000 after buying an additional 27,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 16.2% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

