Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Rating Lowered to Sell at AlphaValue

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at AlphaValue from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 5.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.24.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

Shares of CS stock opened at $4.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.43. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

About Credit Suisse Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CS. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 916.6% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

