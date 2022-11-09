CRH (LON:CRH) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,069.45

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,069.45 ($35.34) and traded as high as GBX 3,219 ($37.06). CRH shares last traded at GBX 3,196 ($36.80), with a volume of 485,813 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,042.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,069.45. The stock has a market cap of £23.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,011.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 38.29%.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

