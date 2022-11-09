Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) PT Raised to $187.00 at Morgan Stanley

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CW. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $175.55 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $123.84 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.