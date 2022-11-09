CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Cut to $115.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CVS. TheStreet lowered shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.86.

NYSE CVS opened at $101.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,934,465,000 after buying an additional 8,531,311 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $899,511,000 after buying an additional 2,697,382 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,321,923,000 after buying an additional 2,628,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $262,167,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,997,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,990 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

