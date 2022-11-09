Cyba (LON:CYBA) Trading 6.9% Higher

Cyba Plc (LON:CYBA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02). 22,111,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,272% from the average session volume of 1,611,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

Cyba Stock Up 6.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of £26.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88.

About Cyba

Cyba Plc does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on providing cyber and cybersecurity solutions through a combination of strategic acquisitions. The company was formerly known as GCQC plc and changed its name to Cyba Plc in January 2019. Cyba Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

