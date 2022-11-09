Cypress Development (OTC:CYDVF) Trading Up 3.6%

Cypress Development Corp. (OTC:CYDVF – Get Rating) was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 45,363 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 182,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Cypress Development Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96.

About Cypress Development

(Get Rating)

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley project that covers an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.