DA Davidson Weighs in on Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note issued on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PBH. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,337 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,559,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,322,000 after purchasing an additional 59,740 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,448,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,552,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,921,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,982,000 after purchasing an additional 89,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,887,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,984,000 after purchasing an additional 79,519 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
