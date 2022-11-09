Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaos in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Get Danaos alerts:

Danaos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAC opened at $58.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.54. Danaos has a twelve month low of $52.73 and a twelve month high of $107.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaos

Danaos Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAC. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Danaos by 2,111.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,541,000 after purchasing an additional 265,413 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Danaos by 1,141.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 203,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after purchasing an additional 187,310 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaos in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,966,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Danaos in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,324,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Danaos in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,921,000. 65.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.