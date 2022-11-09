Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaos in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:DAC opened at $58.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.54. Danaos has a twelve month low of $52.73 and a twelve month high of $107.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.31.
Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.
