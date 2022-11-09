Daniels&Tansey LLP Has $227,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Daniels&Tansey LLP boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,938.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.1% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Amazon.com by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Amazon.com by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $89.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.04 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $917.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.59, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 322,013 shares of company stock worth $15,858,230. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark cut their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.91.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

