Daré Bioscience (DARE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Daré Bioscience Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DARE opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. Daré Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.21.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.
About Daré Bioscience
Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company's product includes XACIATO, a single-dose vaginal gel prescription product for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.
