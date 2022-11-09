Daré Bioscience (DARE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Daré Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DARE opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. Daré Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Daré Bioscience

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Daré Bioscience by 13.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 396,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Daré Bioscience by 63.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 234,243 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Daré Bioscience by 73.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 189,091 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Daré Bioscience by 265.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 266,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Daré Bioscience by 24.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company's product includes XACIATO, a single-dose vaginal gel prescription product for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

