Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Coverage Initiated at Redburn Partners

Equities research analysts at Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Dassault Aviation Société anonyme in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

Get Dassault Aviation Société anonyme alerts:

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Price Performance

OTCMKTS DUAVF opened at $139.65 on Monday. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $97.16 and a twelve month high of $183.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.61.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Company Profile

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Aviation Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.