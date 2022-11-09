Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Coverage Initiated at Redburn Partners

Equities research analysts at Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVFGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Dassault Aviation Société anonyme in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Price Performance

OTCMKTS DUAVF opened at $139.65 on Monday. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $97.16 and a twelve month high of $183.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.61.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

