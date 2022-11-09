Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $416.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $390.00 to $416.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.79% from the company’s current price.

DECK has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $393.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.42.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $333.35 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $212.93 and a one year high of $448.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $339.55 and a 200 day moving average of $299.77.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.14. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $875.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.31 million. Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $164,082.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,772 shares in the company, valued at $33,644,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total value of $164,082.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,514.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,080 shares of company stock worth $3,431,162. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

