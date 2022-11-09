Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,109 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $8,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $68,764,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Dell Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,761,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,147,000 after purchasing an additional 737,383 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Dell Technologies by 78.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,566,000 after purchasing an additional 624,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $23,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DELL stock opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.78. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DELL. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

