Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.63% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Planet Labs PBC Price Performance

Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $5.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31. Planet Labs PBC has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.02 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 108.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.