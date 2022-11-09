Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,144.04

Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,144.04 ($13.17) and traded as low as GBX 1,117 ($12.86). Dewhurst Group shares last traded at GBX 1,135 ($13.07), with a volume of 1,075 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,051.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,144.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £91.72 million and a PE ratio of 1,275.28.

Dewhurst Group Plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, display accessories, dot matrix displays, LCD displays, fixtures, hidden legends, hygiene plus products, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, push buttons, switching ranges, rail indicators and pushbuttons, rail multi-sounder products, and touch panels.

