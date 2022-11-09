Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $222.08

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 222.08 ($2.56) and traded as low as GBX 183.85 ($2.12). Direct Line Insurance Group shares last traded at GBX 193.20 ($2.22), with a volume of 3,722,821 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLG shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 250 ($2.88) to GBX 240 ($2.76) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 292 ($3.36) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.65) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 240 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($2.65) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Direct Line Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 330 ($3.80) to GBX 215 ($2.48) in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 270.38 ($3.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 199.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 222.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 966.00.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

