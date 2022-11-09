Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $72.56

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $72.56 and traded as high as $77.77. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $76.58, with a volume of 1,626,076 shares.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 83.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 39,304 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 175.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

