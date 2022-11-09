Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Peer Perform”

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

D has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $62.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 121.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 130,836 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 335,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,631,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.4% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

