Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $76.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $83.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.37% from the stock’s current price.

D has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $62.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.19. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,235,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,928,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,948 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,437,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,401 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 43.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,204,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

