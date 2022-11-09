DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) PT Lowered to $69.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $84.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.54% from the stock’s previous close.

DASH has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.90.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $54.53 on Monday. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.45 and a 200 day moving average of $64.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $81,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,809 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $370,614.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,949.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $81,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,224 shares of company stock valued at $8,228,134. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 793.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Articles

