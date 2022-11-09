Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Dorel Industries Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DIIBF opened at $3.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $117.46 million, a P/E ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.79. Dorel Industries has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $23.23.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes home products and juvenile products worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, folding chair and tables, outdoor and juvenile furniture, futons, bunk beds, mattresses, bedroom, dining, home entertainment, and office furniture, upholstery, step stools and ladders, and hand trucks.

