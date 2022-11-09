DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.04

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.04 and traded as high as $6.15. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 174,844 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

DRDGOLD Trading Up 6.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $522.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04.

DRDGOLD Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DRDGOLD

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. DRDGOLD’s payout ratio is 55.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRD. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 317.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,169,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,182,000 after purchasing an additional 867,963 shares during the period.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

