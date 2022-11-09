Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $19.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.24% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$17.25 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.31.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of DRETF opened at $11.67 on Monday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $23.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.03.
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.
