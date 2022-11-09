Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$17.25 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.31.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DRETF stock opened at $11.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $23.72.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.