DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) PT Raised to $38.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.91.

DXC Technology stock opened at $28.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.95. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXC. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 169.1% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 264.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 30.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

