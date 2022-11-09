Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Stake Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,691 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.71 million, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.80. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($3.22). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $74.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Edlin sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $210,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

