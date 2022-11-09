eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,075 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in eBay by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,274,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $302,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,942 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter worth about $97,288,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,538,155 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,664,774,000 after acquiring an additional 942,074 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,014,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $287,202,000 after buying an additional 904,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,762,470 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $115,112,000 after purchasing an additional 667,181 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

eBay Trading Up 2.5 %

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on eBay to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $76.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.18, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Stories

