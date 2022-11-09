Edap Tms (EDAP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 million. On average, analysts expect Edap Tms to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Edap Tms Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ EDAP opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56. Edap Tms has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market cap of $373.02 million, a P/E ratio of 147.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Edap Tms

EDAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edap Tms in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Edap Tms in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

