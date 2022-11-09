Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) PT Lowered to $43.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

EPC stock opened at $40.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.77. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $51.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 23.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at about $1,929,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,128,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,724,000 after purchasing an additional 115,360 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

