Edible Garden (EDBL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th.

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.

Shares of EDBL stock opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.70. Edible Garden has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Edible Garden in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder.

