Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Cut to $58.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.02% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.58.
Edison International Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $58.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.70. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.73.
Institutional Trading of Edison International
About Edison International
Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edison International (EIX)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.