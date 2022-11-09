Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Cut to $58.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.58.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $58.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.70. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of Edison International

About Edison International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 30.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Edison International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,176 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.