Electricité de France (EPA:EDF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.44

Shares of Electricité de France S.A. (EPA:EDF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €10.44 ($10.44) and traded as high as €11.97 ($11.97). Electricité de France shares last traded at €11.94 ($11.94), with a volume of 2,316,995 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($16.00) target price on Electricité de France in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Electricité de France Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €10.44.

About Electricité de France

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

