Eltek (ELTK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 16th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The company had revenue of $9.09 million during the quarter.

Eltek Stock Performance

Shares of ELTK opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. Eltek has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The company has a market cap of $21.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Eltek

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

