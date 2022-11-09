ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) PT Lowered to €17.00

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGYGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from €19.00 ($19.00) to €17.00 ($17.00) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ENGGY. Societe Generale raised shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €17.80 ($17.80) to €15.20 ($15.20) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €16.00 ($16.00) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.50 ($16.50) to €16.00 ($16.00) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ENAGAS S A/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

ENGGY opened at $8.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $11.91.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

