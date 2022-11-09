Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.
Enbridge Stock Up 0.5 %
ENB opened at $40.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.04.
Enbridge Company Profile
Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
