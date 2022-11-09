Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.73

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.73 and traded as high as C$7.79. Enerflex shares last traded at C$7.54, with a volume of 197,078 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.50.

Enerflex Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$932.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.73.

Enerflex ( TSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$372.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$315.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enerflex Ltd. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently -38.93%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

