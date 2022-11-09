Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) PT Raised to $20.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.78% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ERF. Scotiabank downgraded Enerplus from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Enerplus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Enerplus from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.
ERF stock opened at $18.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.25. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $18.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.
