Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of ESVIF stock opened at $2.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

